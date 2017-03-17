Steve Harvey jokes about 'sexy scripture' to flirt with church guys

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Talk show host Steve Harvey looks bewildered after a woman from the audience asked him about 'sexy scriptures.' (Screenshot/YouTube/Steve Harvey)

Are there such things as "sexy scriptures"?

One woman from the audience asked Steve Harvey during his daytime talk show if there are Bible verses that would get men to think about love so that she could make a romantic connection with the men at church.

"I've been trying to only date good quality guys. So lately I've been dating guys from my church," the woman asked during the "Ask Steve" segment. "The problem, Steve, is that they only want to talk about the Bible. Although I love the Lord, this makes our conversation very stale and boring," she said.

She then asked: "Do you have any sexy scriptures I may use to get a little flirty with the guys?"

The lady's question generated a lot of laughter from the crowd, and Harvey had to compose himself before answering the question.

"You know, there's a lot of good men not at your church. I think you've shrunk your pool down pretty bad. Now, let's come up with a scripture," he said.

Harvey then chose the verse Luke 6:31. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," the host quoted it, before adding the punch line: "Because right now I'm thinking about slipping my tongue down your throat! Praise the Lord!"

Harvey has come a long way in his career. Before enjoying success, the comedian revealed to PEOPLE that he actually had to sneak into hotel bathrooms just to wash up because he did not have a place to call home. He was homeless for three years, separated from his wife and lived on a budget of $50 a week. Harvey almost gave up on his dreams to become a comedian had it not been for God's encouragement.

"I sat down and started crying, but a voice said, 'If you keep going, I'm going to take you places you've never been,'" he says. "It was like God said, 'Don't quit, you're almost there.'"