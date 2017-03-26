Entertainment

Steam sale 2017 news: First big sale of the year happening this summer

Faith Baquirquir

The image features the Steam logo.Facebook/Steam

Word is out that the first major Steam sale this year is happening this summer, but players do not have to wait that long to enjoy discounts as weekly deals are coming in the following months.

The big Steam sale this summer will start on June 23, as reported on Expert Reviews. However, Steam is also reportedly offering plenty of deals and discounts throughout the year. Every week, players can enjoy discounts of up to 90 percent on various games. As for what game titles will be included in the major summer sale, Steam has yet to reveal any details regarding the matter. Fans will have to wait for more updates in the coming months.

As of this writing, "Grand Theft Auto V" is currently being offered at 50 percent off until March 29, according to International Business Times. The newly released games "Toukiden 2" and "Senran Kagura: Estival Versus" are also currently on sale for a limited time with a 10 percent discount. Players are advised to check the official Steam website daily to see what exciting deals are being offered.

During the 2016 summer sale, "Call of Duty" and "Assassin's Creed" were two of the many titles offered with huge price drops on Steam. The sale period went on from June 23 to July 4, and people are expecting the same for this year's summer sale. The next big sales this year are expected take place sometime in autumn and winter.

Meanwhile, Polygon has reported that Steam is offering a one-week trial for Capcom's popular arcade game, "Street Fighter 5," on Windows PC starting this March 28. During the free trial period, PC gamers will get a sneak peek into the fighting game's new features. All available characters will be unlocked during the week-long trial, but the gameplay will be limited to the game's online models. Soon, the game will also be released on PlayStation 4.

