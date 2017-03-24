'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' plot rumors: Upcoming film to revisit popular planets from past episodes?

The hype is building for the eighth "Star Wars" film that is coming to theaters in December. While there is little information available regarding the plot of the movie, there are rumors going around that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be featuring a few blasts from the past.

According to Star Wars News Net, a source has told the publication that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will revisit the three iconic planets from past episodes, namely, Tatooine, Endor, and Mustafar.

Tatooine used to be the home of the young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), as well as of his son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). There are speculations that either Luke Skywalker or Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the grandson of Anakin/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones), would be visiting the planet. Luke Skywalker could go back to his home to train Rey (Daisy Ridley) since the next movie is said to center on her Jedi tutelage, or maybe Kylo Ren would visit his grandfather's home for some unknown reason.

Endor, on the other hand, was a major location in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Although it is a moon and not a planet, it is a significant one since it was where Darth Vader was cremated in a funeral pyre. It could make an appearance in the eighth "Star Wars" film, and rumors say that it could be through a flashback that viewers will get to see Kylo Ren retrieving his grandfather's charred helmet. However, in the novel titled "Star Wars: Aftermath," a cult called "Acolytes of the Beyond" might have retrieved Darth Vader's helmet. Could they have sold it to Darth Vader's grandchild? Was Kylo Ren a member of the cult before moving on to the Knights of Ren? Or is he still an acolyte who is trying to collect all relics related to his late grandfather? Although there are so many questions regarding this matter, one thing is for sure: if Kylo Ren pays a visit to Endor, it is clearly related to his obsession with Darth Vader.

Lastly, there is Mustafar, which was introduced in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" and appeared in the latest stand-alone film, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." It is where Darth Vader's castle was, which was briefly shown in "Rogue One." With that said, there could be a possibility for the obsessed Kylo Ren to visit the castle, as he may want to explore the key locations of his grandfather's past, according to Screen Rant.

Whether these rumors could turn out to be true or not, fans must wait for the official details for the upcoming film. The first teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is expected to be revealed to the public during the Star Wars Celebration next month.