'Star Wars Rebels' Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 20 to Feature Obi-Wan and Darth Maul Rematch

The penultimate episode of "Star Wars Rebels" season 3 titled "Twin Suns" will feature the fight that "Star Wars" fans have looked forward to for quite some time now. It has been 17 years since Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by Stephen Stanton) and Darth Maul's (voiced by Sam Witwer) epic fight in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," wherein the former cut the latter in half. Now, they are set to battle it out again in episode 20.

The rematch takes place just a few years after the events in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Obi-Wan will face his oldest enemy who killed his fellow Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn and Mandalorian leader Satine Kryze, two of the people who were closest to him. The fight will be an interesting one as neither of them may be as powerful as before, and Maul is no longer a Sith Lord.

The episode's title, "Twin Suns," is enough to make avid fans remember the desert planet Tatooine, where Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) first met in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Rumors say that the fight will take place in this particular planet.

The official episode synopsis says, "Reacting to a vision of Maul, Ezra defies Hera and Kanan to travel to a remote planet in hopes of stopping the former Sith Lord from carrying out his plans." While the highlight of the episode is the exciting rematch of old foes, the story will still revolve around Ezra Bridger, the rebel fighter.

The show's executive producer recently spoke with Comic Book regarding the events in the upcoming episode. "This experience, whatever it is, whatever form it takes, has to be valuable to the characters that are the center of Star Wars Rebels," he said.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 3 episode 20 will air on Saturday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Disney XD. It will be the second to the last episode for this season.