'Star Wars Rebels' season 3 finale spoilers: Grand Admiral Thrawn reaches Phoenix Squadron's hidden base; Sam Witwer hints at an 'unrestrained' episode
Things look pretty dire for the Rebels in the upcoming episode of "Star Wars Rebels" season 3.
Titled "Zero Hour," the two-part final episode will see the end of Grand Admiral Thrawn's search for the Phoenix Squadron's hidden base. According to the official synopsis, the Phoenix Squadron is in the last stages of their preparation for their attack on Lothal. However, their plans are immediately disrupted when Grand Admiral Thrawn manages to track their location. Hera and Kanan are trapped on Atollon while the rebel base is under siege, but they will still fight to keep the squadron alive. Ezra resorts to extreme measures and seeks help from an unexpected source.
In the last episode titled "Twin Suns," Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi had a violent confrontation on Tatooine. Since the show's timeline is on its way to "A New Hope," some speculated that Maul will survive yet another encounter with his old foe — the person who cut him in half and left him in "The Phantom Menace." However, he was killed at last by Obi-Wan.
Sam Witwer, voice actor for Maul, recently appeared on the "Full of Sith" podcast and shared some teasers about the finale. The actor noted that the upcoming episode will surely take fans on an exhilarating ride.
". . . If this [Twin Suns] was the restrained episode," he said, "the finale is the unrestrained epis— Oh my God, I mean like the stuff they pulled off I don't even understand how they even attempted it. It's pretty insane, so I'll just say that."
A fourth season for the show is already confirmed by the network. Further details and a trailer for the next season are expected to be revealed at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April.
The third season of "Star Wars Rebels" concludes with a two-part special finale on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. EDT on Disney XD.
-
Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
'God is tempting me'; 'It's God's fault'; 'The devil made me do it.' We use many creative excuses to rationalise our sin!
-
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel says people should remove 'stigma' on faith-based films
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel is best remembered for playing the role of Deputy Zack Shelby in "Bates Motel" and Dale "Barbie" Barbara in "Under the Dome." This time around, he will be playing atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in the new faith-based film called "The Case for Christ."
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
- Music in church can be a battlefield. So what's the point of it?
- In His Grip: A guide to Christian email sign-offs
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- #PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Newly restored tomb of Christ may be on the brink of 'catastrophic' collapse
- Resisting evil: How should Christians respond to the Westminster attack?
- 'God's not through with you' – Rex Tillerson took the job as Secretary of State because his wife told him to
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- Bishop of Leeds on Westminster attack: Abbey represented 'hope amid the worst of human depravity'
- 'Hand of God' appears in the sky; netizens believe it's a 'miracle'