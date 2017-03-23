Entertainment

'Star Wars Rebels' season 3 finale spoilers: Grand Admiral Thrawn reaches Phoenix Squadron's hidden base; Sam Witwer hints at an 'unrestrained' episode

Sheanne Aguila

Star Wars Rebels season 3 poster.Disney XD

Things look pretty dire for the Rebels in the upcoming episode of "Star Wars Rebels" season 3.

Titled "Zero Hour," the two-part final episode will see the end of Grand Admiral Thrawn's search for the Phoenix Squadron's hidden base. According to the official synopsis, the Phoenix Squadron is in the last stages of their preparation for their attack on Lothal. However, their plans are immediately disrupted when Grand Admiral Thrawn manages to track their location. Hera and Kanan are trapped on Atollon while the rebel base is under siege, but they will still fight to keep the squadron alive. Ezra resorts to extreme measures and seeks help from an unexpected source.

In the last episode titled "Twin Suns," Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi had a violent confrontation on Tatooine. Since the show's timeline is on its way to "A New Hope," some speculated that Maul will survive yet another encounter with his old foe — the person who cut him in half and left him in "The Phantom Menace." However, he was killed at last by Obi-Wan.

Sam Witwer, voice actor for Maul, recently appeared on the "Full of Sith" podcast and shared some teasers about the finale. The actor noted that the upcoming episode will surely take fans on an exhilarating ride.

". . . If this [Twin Suns] was the restrained episode," he said, "the finale is the unrestrained epis— Oh my God, I mean like the stuff they pulled off I don't even understand how they even attempted it. It's pretty insane, so I'll just say that."

A fourth season for the show is already confirmed by the network. Further details and a trailer for the next season are expected to be revealed at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April.

The third season of "Star Wars Rebels" concludes with a two-part special finale on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. EDT on Disney XD.

