Star Wars 'Han Solo' Movie Release Date, Cast and Plot News: Actor Michael K. Williams Rumored to Play Movie Villain
Another addition to the cast of the upcoming Star Wars "Han Solo" film has been announced. "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams will star in the new spin-off film and rumors say that he's going to play an important role.
The latest casting was first announced in the official Star Wars website and Twitter account. The post on the website confirmed that Williams has "officially signed on for the upcoming untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie."
Michael Kenneth Williams has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie.https://t.co/PasTbdOE7g pic.twitter.com/NuaA814vBE
— Star Wars (@starwars) March 6, 2017
Rumors have also been circulating that Williams will be the main antagonist in the movie. In a Twitter post by Variety film reporter Justin Kroll, he says "I wasn't able to confirm but feel MKW is the villain in the pic from other sources."
I wasn't able to confirm but feel MKW is the villain in the pic from other sources https://t.co/Um1SuNh4yK
— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 4, 2017
There has yet to be an official announcement regarding his exact role in the movie, just like some of the actors who have previously signed on for the movie. As the movie's plot is still being kept under wraps, there are many possibilities as to what Williams' role will be. He could be a bounty hunter or another smuggler. Who knows?
Williams is also known for his roles in "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," and "The Night Of."
The "Han Solo" film is currently in production, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Newcomer Alden Ehrenreich is set to play the young Han Solo in the upcoming spin-off. Lucasfilm and Disney have gathered several talented actors to join the cast as well. Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, along with actors with roles that have yet to be revealed namely, "Fleabag" actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Westworld" actor Thandie Newton, "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, and "Zombieland" actor Woody Harrelson, who is rumored to play the role of Solo's mentor.
The untitled "Han Solo" movie is said to take place before the events in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and will feature the smuggler's early years. It is set to hit the theaters on May 25, 2018.
