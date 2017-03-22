Star Wars 'Han Solo' movie news: Upcoming movie to be 'completely different' from 'Rogue One', say directors

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" did exceptionally well in the box office last year, but it does not mean that the film is going to become the standard for the next "Star Wars" anthologies to come, especially for the upcoming "Han Solo" spin-off.

In a live interview during the Empire Film Awards 2017, "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards clarified that "Han Solo" directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will be making a "completely different film" from what he did and that he is quite excited to see it. He added, "I think they've got the hardest task, I think, out of all the films that I heard about that one is probably the greatest challenge and they're gonna knock it out of the park, but I wouldn't have had the balls to do that."

Since Edwards is now part of the "Star Wars" family, having directed one of their blockbuster films, he has the advantage of knowing what is going on with current and future "Star Wars" projects. However, seeing what Lord and Miller have done for the upcoming "Han Solo" movie, Edwards expressed that he might have felt "jealous" about it. "They've got really good taste. You glimpse things — you try not to — as you're going about your business, but you see stuff," he said. "And everything I saw, was like, I got really jealous about it. And so, I'm really looking forward to it."

The expectations are high for the upcoming "Han Solo" film and it is only Lord and Miller's first ever "Star Wars" project. Even so, things are looking great for the much-awaited spin-off as "Star Wars" producer J.J. Abrams even praised the cast and script of the film, saying that fans "should be excited for what is to come," as reported on Fox News.

Meanwhile, one of the cast members, Woody Harrelson, recently had an interview for his new comedy film, "Wilson," as reported on USA Today. He was generous enough to talk about the upcoming "Han Solo" film and share his thoughts on the lead actor, Alden Ehrenreich. Pertaining to the young "Han Solo" actor, he said, "He's really talented, he's really committed, he's a really smart and capable actor." He added, "He went through a very intensive auditioning process and I think they came up with the perfect guy. He's not out partying every night. He's really focused."

The untitled Star Wars "Han Solo" spin-off is currently in production and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2018.