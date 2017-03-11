'Star Wars: Episode 8' Spoilers, Plot News: Finn to Return to the First Order?

Details about the teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Episode 8" have been making rounds on the internet after the Disney shareholder meeting that took place just recently. Although the teaser has not yet been revealed to the public, it has become the most trending topic in the past few days as it seems to confirm a couple of speculations that have been circulating online since last year.

A Disney shareholder named Matthew Hansen got in touch with Slash Film and gave them details about the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" teaser that was shown at the meeting. Aside from the most hyped-up scene involving Luke (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), there's another scene that seemingly confirms a fan theory that has been going around since 2016.

It looks like Finn (John Boyega) is going undercover in the eighth "Star Wars" film. In the teaser trailer shown privately to shareholders and reporters, the former Stormtrooper was seen back in the First Order's premises. Dressed as an officer, Finn was standing on the bridge of a First Order ship, which many assume is the Super Star Destroyer. In the same scene, standing beside him was actress Kelly Marie Tran, also wearing a First Order uniform.

So, yes. Finn is indeed returning to the First Order. But this time, he will no longer be wearing the Stormtrooper armor. He's going to be a spy. Having worked for the First Order before, he already knows his way around. But how will the enemies not recognize him? His betrayal was a big deal in the previous movie. How is he going to succeed in this undercover mission? Inverse thinks the way he got into the First Order again was pretending to have double-crossed the Resistance.

Also, the line "who are you?" may not be Luke's first words in the movie, contrary to the previous reports that have spread like wildfire all over the internet. According to Hansen, the scene takes place inside a cave or a hut of some sort, and not on the cliffside where Luke and Rey met during the final scene of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Fans will have to wait for the official trailer to see it for themselves. It is said to be unveiled soon, during the annual Star Wars Celebration in April.