'Star Wars' Episode 8 Plot News: Rey May Not Be a Skywalker After All

The seventh installment of the "Star Wars" franchise titled "The Force Awakens" ended with Rey (Daisy Ridley) arriving in Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) hideout and handing him his lightsaber. Many viewers speculated that they could be related since Rey exhibited abilities that only those with the Force have. However, the latest leaks for "Star Wars" episode 8 suggest otherwise.

In a series of tweets by L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller, he revealed what he saw from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" teaser that was exclusively shown to reporters during a Disney shareholders meeting.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" clip is being screened. But it's a joke, sort of! We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Despite the fan theories that Rey is a Skywalker, specifically Luke's daughter, this teaser suggests otherwise. Others also thought that she's a former student at his Jedi Temple, but that seems unlikely as well. They may not know each other after all, unless Luke is just pretending to not recognize her. For now, Rey's lineage still remains a mystery.

Miller's spoilers didn't end here, however, as more tweets from the reporter kept coming.

Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings -- mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

A tidbit on "The Last Jedi" footage: In the clip, a character yelled "It's now or never!" Sorry to say I couldn't tell you who screamed it! — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

All these teasers, no matter how vague, were enough to get avid fans hyped up and excited for the video to be released to the public. The first trailer is expected to be revealed this spring at the annual Star Wars Celebration gathering, according to Entertainment Weekly. The event will be held in Orlando, Florida.

In other news, the destruction of the Starkiller Base in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" may not have signified the defeat of the First Order. Even though the Resistance had been able to eradicate a major threat to the galaxy, it may have made the enemy much stronger.

According to an article on MakingStarWars.net, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) may have seen this as a win in some way. "His forces are no longer a secret to the galaxy at large. Those who used to laugh at the idea that The First Order was a threat are either dead or no longer laughing," stated the article.

The eighth installment of the saga, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," is set to hit theaters in December 2017. It is written and directed by Rian Johnson, and co-produced by Ram Bergman and Kathleen Kennedy along with executive producers J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, and Jason McGatlin.