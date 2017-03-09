'Star Wars' Episode 8 Plot News: Rey May Not Be a Skywalker After All

Entertainment

Faith Baquirquir

A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"Facebook/StarWars

The seventh installment of the "Star Wars" franchise titled "The Force Awakens" ended with Rey (Daisy Ridley) arriving in Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) hideout and handing him his lightsaber. Many viewers speculated that they could be related since Rey exhibited abilities that only those with the Force have. However, the latest leaks for "Star Wars" episode 8 suggest otherwise.

In a series of tweets by L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller, he revealed what he saw from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" teaser that was exclusively shown to reporters during a Disney shareholders meeting.

Despite the fan theories that Rey is a Skywalker, specifically Luke's daughter, this teaser suggests otherwise. Others also thought that she's a former student at his Jedi Temple, but that seems unlikely as well. They may not know each other after all, unless Luke is just pretending to not recognize her. For now, Rey's lineage still remains a mystery.

Miller's spoilers didn't end here, however, as more tweets from the reporter kept coming.

All these teasers, no matter how vague, were enough to get avid fans hyped up and excited for the video to be released to the public. The first trailer is expected to be revealed this spring at the annual Star Wars Celebration gathering, according to Entertainment Weekly. The event will be held in Orlando, Florida.

In other news, the destruction of the Starkiller Base in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" may not have signified the defeat of the First Order. Even though the Resistance had been able to eradicate a major threat to the galaxy, it may have made the enemy much stronger.

According to an article on MakingStarWars.net, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) may have seen this as a win in some way. "His forces are no longer a secret to the galaxy at large. Those who used to laugh at the idea that The First Order was a threat are either dead or no longer laughing," stated the article.

The eighth installment of the saga, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," is set to hit theaters in December 2017. It is written and directed by Rian Johnson, and co-produced by Ram Bergman and Kathleen Kennedy along with executive producers J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, and Jason McGatlin.

 

