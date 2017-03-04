'Star Wars: Episode 8' news: J.J. Abrams Shares Update, 'Game of Thrones' Star to Return as Knight of Ren?
"Game of Thrones" actor Mark Stanley will reportedly be reprising his role as the Knight of Ren in "Star Wars: Episode 8."
In "The Force Awakens," fans will remember Rey's flashback scene which features Kylo Ren killing a member of the Knights of Ren. "Star Wars" fan/theorist Mike Zeroh posted a new clip on YouTube Tuesday, claiming that the slain character is indeed Stanley. According to Zeroh, he is certain that Stanley played the role because he is listed in the credits as a Knight of Ren. He went on to discuss a source who previously told him that in the "Star Wars: Episode 8" script, Stanley is listed as a warrior/clan leader.
"It has been rumored that [Episode VIII: The Last Jedi] will be very flashback-heavy. It has also been rumoured that Mark Stanley is going to make a return," Zeroh said in his latest video. "So there's a really good chance that we could get this excellent story of a rogue Knight of Ren creating his own clan and making himself the clan leader," he added.
"Star Wars" producer J.J. Abrams recently caught up with Fox and talked about the future of the franchise. He revealed that fans should be excited for what's to come in the next film. "It is fun to see it live on in various forms and ways even five years ago I would have never imagined it would have continued," he said, "and knowing what is coming up is even more exciting."
To date, not much is known about the upcoming sequel to the 2015 blockbuster "The Force Awakens" other than it will pick up exactly where everything left off — with Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing on top of a mountain while facing a mysterious Skywalker. The studio is scheduled to release the film's first trailer during a Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando in April.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.
