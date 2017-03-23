Entertainment

'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' release date, rumors: Sequel's first official trailer to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2017

Sheanne Aguila

"Star Wars Battlefront" promo image.Electronic Arts

The first official trailer for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" may come out next month.

According to reports, this year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando (SWCO) will offer fans a first look at the anticipated follow-up to "Star Wars: Battlefront." Cinelinx's Editor in Chief Jordan Maison posted on Twitter on Saturday, saying that a huge part of Electronic Arts' SWCO presentation will focus on "Battlefront 2" and its new single-player campaign.

"From what I've heard, bulk of #SWCO gaming presentation will be about #StarWarsBattlefront 2 & proving it's a different/better game," Maison wrote.

One of the major issues players had with the first "Battlefront" game is the lack of a single-player campaign. EA DICE is planning to introduce the feature in the next game, which will be developed in partnership with Motive Studios. The said campaign can further expand the "Star Wars" universe by exploring the characters' backstories and showcasing events that happened off-camera. In addition, a skirmish mode will be included in the sequel to let players fight bots offline.

The upcoming sequel is certainly shaping up to be significantly bigger than the first installment. It is expected to feature new villains and characters from the recent "Star Wars" films, such as Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren. Other characters and locations from "The Last Jedi" are rumored to be included as well, including a General Leia and an older Luke Skywalker. EA is reportedly eyeing a holiday 2017 release for the game, which indicates that the publisher might reserve a multiplayer showcase for the EA Play event happening in June.

"Battlefront 2" was first announced during an EA investor call in May 2016. At the time, EA's Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen mentioned that fans can expect "bigger and better worlds" in the second installment.

EA has yet to announce a new update about its "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" plans, so readers are advised to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

The Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando on Thursday, April 13.

