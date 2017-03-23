'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' release date, rumors: Sequel's first official trailer to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2017
The first official trailer for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" may come out next month.
According to reports, this year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando (SWCO) will offer fans a first look at the anticipated follow-up to "Star Wars: Battlefront." Cinelinx's Editor in Chief Jordan Maison posted on Twitter on Saturday, saying that a huge part of Electronic Arts' SWCO presentation will focus on "Battlefront 2" and its new single-player campaign.
"From what I've heard, bulk of #SWCO gaming presentation will be about #StarWarsBattlefront 2 & proving it's a different/better game," Maison wrote.
One of the major issues players had with the first "Battlefront" game is the lack of a single-player campaign. EA DICE is planning to introduce the feature in the next game, which will be developed in partnership with Motive Studios. The said campaign can further expand the "Star Wars" universe by exploring the characters' backstories and showcasing events that happened off-camera. In addition, a skirmish mode will be included in the sequel to let players fight bots offline.
The upcoming sequel is certainly shaping up to be significantly bigger than the first installment. It is expected to feature new villains and characters from the recent "Star Wars" films, such as Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren. Other characters and locations from "The Last Jedi" are rumored to be included as well, including a General Leia and an older Luke Skywalker. EA is reportedly eyeing a holiday 2017 release for the game, which indicates that the publisher might reserve a multiplayer showcase for the EA Play event happening in June.
"Battlefront 2" was first announced during an EA investor call in May 2016. At the time, EA's Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen mentioned that fans can expect "bigger and better worlds" in the second installment.
EA has yet to announce a new update about its "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" plans, so readers are advised to take these rumors with a grain of salt.
The Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Orlando on Thursday, April 13.
-
Kevin Sorbo plays voice of God in audio Breathe Bible, will star in 2 upcoming faith-based movies
Mention Hercules, and Kevin Sorbo immediately comes to mind. This is because the 58-year-old actor played the role of the son of the Greek god Zeus for four straight years and 111 episodes in the 1995-to-1999 TV fantasy adventure series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
-
Believe it or not: NBA's Shaq O'Neal and Kyrie Irving believe Earth is flat
Despite countless photos taken from space, scientific evidence, and plain common sense, some people still incredibly think that the Earth, the world that God created, is flat.
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Money worries upset more married couples than porn or adultery
- Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
- Why does God let us go through times of trial?
- Katy Perry steps closer to buying LA convent after legal dispute pits Catholic hierarchy against its own nuns
- French presidential debate dominated by Islam and Burkini row
- Faith in the Fire: 7 quotes from Reformation icon Thomas Cramner
- Worldwide Catholic Good Friday Collection to go to Christians in the Holy Land
- President Donald Trump to deliver Liberty University graduation Commencement Address
- Pope Francis 'planning to visit South Sudan in October,' says local Bishop
- Westminster terror shooting: Four dead including a police officer
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review