'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' News: EA Exec Hints at More Characters in Sequel

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be bigger than the first installment, according to Electronic Arts Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen.

The EA exec recently attended the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and he discussed what's next for the sci-fi video game. Jorgensen confirmed that the follow-up will introduce "a lot of new characters" from the "Star Wars" universe, as well as those from the latest film "The Force Awakens."

"The Star Wars universe is just unbelievable to build games in because it's so vast," Jorgensen added.

Not much details about the sequel is known but it seems that more information will be revealed next month. EA has repeatedly said that "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is arriving this year, leading fans to speculate that it will officially be launched in the Star Wars Celebration this coming April. After all, it is the same event where the original game was first shown to the public. Also announced during a Star Wars Celebration event was Rogue One, the first game's final downloadable content pack.

An excerpt from the event's announcement notes that those who will attend will have "an opportunity to hear what's new on the Star Wars gaming front from Electronic Arts."

As previously reported, the game will have a single-player campaign — a feature which the first installment failed to deliver. Developer Dice has announced that improving the said campaign is one of their priorities in the sequel.

Debuted in 2015, "Star Wars: Battlefront" is a first- and third-person shooter video games with a storyline that's based on the "Star Wars" movies. Aside from offering multiplayer battles set on famed Star Wars locations, the original game also features appearances from iconic heroes and villains in the sage including Emperor Palpatine, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Darth Vader.

The Star Wars Celebration event is scheduled on April 13–16 at Orlando, Florida. "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is currently slated for a Fall 2017 release.