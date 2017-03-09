'Star Trek: Discovery' News: 'Harry Potter' Star Jason Isaacs Lands Role as Starship Discovery Captain
Jason Isaacs heads to the captain's chair for the upcoming sci-fi drama "Star Trek: Discovery."
From being the deceitful Lucius Malfoy in the hit "Harry Potter" films, Isaacs joins another famed franchise but this time, he will be teaming up with the good guys. The veteran actor has been tapped to play the series regular role of Captain Lorca, Starship Discovery's captain. Isaacs teased his casting in a now-deleted tweet that features a photo of the captain's chair, along with the caption: "Nice chair. Hope it's comfy."
Isaacs toplines the show's ensemble cast that includes James Frain as Spock's father Sarek, Michelle Yeoh as captain of the Shenzhou, Doug Jones as science officer Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Lieutenant Commander Rainsford. Also joining the cast is recent Juilliard graduate/"Longmire" actress Mary Wiseman who has been tapped to play Tilly, a Starfleet Academy cadet who works at the Discovery for her last year of study.
The series has been delayed multiple times since production began over a year ago. In a recent meeting with investors, CBS chairman Les Moonves confirmed that the reboot has been pushed back to a later date yet again. "Star Trek: Discovery" was initially slated for an early 2017 debut.
"It's important to get it right," Moonves stressed. "'Star Trek' is the family jewels. We're not going to rush it in. There's a lot of post-production. But I'm very confident based on what I've seen so far," he added.
Unlike previous installments, the upcoming program's main character will be the Lieutenant Commander and not the Captain. Most of the scenes will be set on the Federation starship Discovery but it will also showcase another Federation vessel called Shenzhou. In addition, the story will be set a decade before the original "Star Trek" series.
"Star Trek: Discovery" is expected to premiere late summer or early fall on CBS All Access.
