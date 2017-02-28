Church

Boycott Campaign Against Israel Is Latest 'Mutation' Of Oldest Hatred Says Former Chief Rabbi
How Should Christians Respond To Donald Trump? Obama's Faith Advisor Sees A Fresh Opportunity
Preparing For War While Seeking Peace: The Israeli Rabbi Who Lived By 'The Book And The Sword'
Egypt's Churches Condemn ISIS' 'Terrorist Acts Of Murder' Against Christians
'Glitter Ash' For Gay Christians On Ash Wednesday
Should Christians Have Their Own Awards Ceremony Where Its OK To Talk Politics – The Oscar ...
40 ways to invest in your marriage during Lent
5 Reasons Why Christians Fast During Lent
Christian Worship Dropped From London State Schools In 'Ground Breaking' Decision
Victoria's Secret Lingerie Model Adriana Lima Reveals She Carries A Bible To Shows And Believes In ...

St Paul's Celebrates First Female Chorister In 1000 Years

Joseph Hartropp

 St Paul's Cathedral has appointed its first ever woman into its adult choir, a milestone in the Cathedral's 1000 year history.

Carris Jones, the first female chorister at St Paul's, London in 1000 yearsSt Paul's

Carris Jones was appointed unanimously as St Paul's first female chorister, and will become the new Alto Vicar Choral in September this year.

Jones, a south London graduate of the University of Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music, said: 'I am thrilled to be appointed as a Vicar Choral at St Paul's Cathedral, and feel incredibly lucky to join a group of such friendly and talented musicians.

London's historic St Paul's Cathedral has announced its first ever female chorister.St Paul's Cathedral/ Facebook

'I have long admired the cathedral as an organisation that manages to combine a venerable historical tradition with a vital place in 21st century London life, and am honoured to become a part of it.'

St Paul's Director of Music Andrew Carwood said: 'We are delighted that Carris is joining the Choir. The final round of auditions was of a very high standard and her appointment was a unanimous decision.'

Advertisement

When asked on Twitter why the appointment of a woman took so long, the St Paul's Twitter account replied with: 'No info on previous directors but current DM Andrew Carwood has always encouraged women to be involved.'

Carris, who is expecting her second child in May, is already a member of the Choir of the London Oratory, and has previously performed with groups such as Stile Antico, the Gabrieli Consort and Tenebrae.

St Paul's Cathedral Choir consists of 26 boy treble Choristers, eight probationers and twelve Vicars Choral - the professional adult singers who take the alto, tenor and bass parts.

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY