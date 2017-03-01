St David's Day: 4 Reasons He Was An Awesome Saint

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

St David's Cathedral, in Wales. Today is the feast day of the patron saint of Wales. St David's Cathedral/ Facebook

Today is St David's Day, when the world (particularly the Welsh part of it) recognises the iconic patron saint of the Welsh nation. Who was St David? His life is shrouded in myth and mystery, and though some of the stories may not be true, his story remains a compelling Christian symbol in history. Here are five reasons St David was an awesome saint.

Royal origins

David was born around the year 500. His Mother was St Non, who was raped by one of the princes of Ceredigion; David was the result. Medieval legend said that he was the nephew of King Arthur.

One classic chronicle of David's life is The Life of St David, written by Rhigyfarch around 1095. He tells that one day, while David was still in his mother's womb, a preacher found himself unable to speak in his presence and prophesied a great future for him. Just like Herod plotted against Christ, a nearby ruler feared David and tried to kill him – but David was protected by a mighty storm on the day of his birth.

He worked miracles

Advertisement

Like many great saints, David was a miracle-worker. One day when he was preaching, his crowd were unable to hear him. David caused the ground to rise up beneath him, so all could see and hear him. He is also said to have restored the sight of his blind monastic tutor Paulinus. He even survived eating poisoned bread that had been served to him by some unruly monks who tired of the ascetic life.

He created monasteries

David founded 12 monasteries, including the one that bears his name in Wales today. His monasteries were known for their austerity and demanding farm labour. David's monks abstained from worldly pleasures and lived on a simple diet of bread, vegetables, water and milk. They refrained from the indulgences of meat and beer, and shared all their possessions. David was so ascetic that as penance for his sins, he would be known to stand up to his neck in a lake of cold water, reciting Scripture.

He inspired a nation

David is a Welsh icon. Legend tells that during a battle with the Saxons, David told his soldiers to wear leeks in their hats so they could be easily set apart from their enemies. The battle was won and for this reason, the leek became a symbol not only of David but of Wales itself.

David travelled far in his life, even making pilgrimage to Jerusalem. He died on this day around the year 589, when he was allegedly over 100 years old. In 1120, David was canonised as a saint by Pope Callactus II.

David's final sermon closed with the words: 'Be joyful, and keep your faith and your creed, and do the little things that you have seen me do and heard about. I will walk the path that our fathers have trod before us.'