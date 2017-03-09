Sony Xperia XZ vs Google Pixel Specs, Features Review: A Run-Down on Specs Highlights and Battery Performance
Sony and Google both released outstanding smartphones in October last year in the form of the Xperia XZ and the Pixel, respectively. Google's premium handset may have gained more popularity than the other, but both of them garnered good reviews from users and tech experts. But which one can really get users the most bang for their buck?
The Sony Xperia XZ's highlights are its water and dust-resistant design, PlayStation Remote Play, and fingerprint scanner. Other features include a Snapdragon 820 processor, 23-megapixel rear camera and 13-megapixel front camera, 32 GB storage, 3 GB of RAM, and a 5.2-inch 1080p display, to name a few.
The Google Pixel, on the other hand, boasts of its Daydream Virtual Reality-ready feature, as well as the Google Assistant. Other features include a Snapdragon 821 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera, up to 128 GB storage, 4 GB of RAM, and a 5-inch 1080p display, to name a few.
Based on these specs, they seem to be on par, which could be the reason why the two handsets are often being compared.
Pixel's best feature is the Google Assistant, which other Android phones did not previously have. However, thanks to the recent update, more Android users are now able to enjoy the voice-activated assistant software as long as their smartphones are running on Marshmallow and Nougat.
When it comes to battery performance, the two handsets are still on par. TechRadar conducted a test that compared the battery performance of the Google Pixel, Sony Xperia XZ, Samsung 7, LG G5, and the iPhone 7. The Google handset, which has a 2,770 mAh lithium-ion battery, lasted four hours and 44 minutes after browsing, streaming, and gaming tests. On the other hand, the Sony handset, which has a 2,900 mAh lithium-ion battery, lasted three minutes shorter, at four hours and 41 minutes.
In other news, Sony has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Xperia XZ Premium this spring, but there has yet to be an exact release date for the new model. According to PC Advisor, it's similar to the previous one, but it has new exciting features such as the Snapdragon 835 processor and 4K HDR display.
Google will also be releasing the Pixel 2 this year as confirmed by Rick Osterloh, Google senior vice president of hardware, when he spoke to Android Pit. "There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it," he explained. "You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now," he added.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor
- #InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
- Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
- 'The Poor You Will Always Have With You': Did Jesus Care About Poverty?
- Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
- WATCH: Comedian Tracey Ullman's Hilarious Take On A Christian's Job Interview
- Not Just Smells And Bells: 10 Reasons To Try A 'High' Church This Season
- What Does The Laying On Of Hands Say About Human Freedom?
- 'Your Sister In Christ': Chinese Christian Woman Pens Hope-Filled Poem From Prison
- Two Christians Arrested In Iran, Says Human Rights Group
- 2 Pastors Kidnapped, Stripped, Robbed, Beaten With Metal Rods In Vietnam Amid Mounting Christian Persecution
- Church's Free Food Offering At Prayer Meeting Leads To Stampede, Killing 8, Injuring 28 Others In Zambia
- Don't Talk About Christian Persecution, Sudan Warns Pastors
- Now Nike Develops High-Performance Hijab In Latest Adaptation Of Clothing For Muslim Women
- Bishops In The Philippines 'Overcome With Grief' After Vote Approves Capital Punishment