Song Of The Year #4: 'One Dance' By Drake

The biggest hit of the year by a long stretch was Drake's 'One Dance'. It has the second longest run at the top of the UK charts – right behind Bryan Adam's 'Everything I do'. The latter song was the theme of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, a blockbuster movie for Kevin Costner in the 80s. But unofficially Bryan Adam's song was the theme tune to youth evangelism across the UK for years following. The chart topper was commandeered by every youthworker I knew that had access to a video projector, and played as the soundtrack to the crucifixion scene from the Jesus movie. As Jesus was beaten and bruised on the cross Adams' voice would sing 'Everything I do, I do it for you." Of course Bryan Adams had no idea and no intention for his song to be used this way.

Despite occupying the number one slot for a mammoth 15 weeks Drake's song is unlikely to be used in a similar way. It's a collaboration song featuring the Nigerian artist Afrobeat and the English singer Kyla. That's quite a multi-cultural connection especially as Drake is a Canadian born black rapper and the video was produced in South Africa. The song topped the charts in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and the USA. Even though it is well known that there is a global consumer base for pop music, still this song's reach is impressive. People on dance floors across the world are singing along to the lyric:

That's why I need a one dance

Got the Hennessy in my hand

One more time 'fore I go

Higher powers taking ahold on me

I need a one dance

Got the Hennessy in my hand

One more time 'fore I go

Higher powers taking ahold on me

Like so many songs this year, the central theme of Drake's song is sex. With a bottle of Hennessey cognac in one hand and a girl in the other Drake senses a power take over him. What Drake needs, Drake gets. He needs and gets a 'one dance', which music commentators generally agree means sex.

There are plenty of songs that have echoed these sentiments over the years from Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' to George Michael's 'I want your sex' and Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing". Drake's song seems devoid of any affection for the girl he plans to "One Dance" with, no description of her attributes, character or history: all we know is "baby I like your style." The song exhibits a detachment of sex from intimacy which is the essence of both prostitution and pornography - both industries that very often have the abuse of women at their core.

For me, this biggest song of the year normalises a way of approaching sex that is only a step away from one of the biggest tragedies of the year: the uncovering of sexual abuse scandals that have plagued institutions such as football, the BBC and the political system. Children and young people have been used as objects to satisfy someone else's warped desires.

The interesting thing for me is where Drake's song differs from Thicke's and Gaye's: he recognises that 'powers taking hold' of him. Now of course this could just be read as a turn of phrase, that he is feeling the power of a desire that he is struggling to keep under control. Or he could be blaming malevolent powers for distorting his good desires. But I find it interesting that Drake recognises he needs to pray. He seems to admit that he is out of control and needs help to handle the conflict he is in.

Although he may not recognise the personhood of the girl he is with, Drake does seem to acknowledge the personhood of a spiritual being connected with his conflicting desires: "I pray to make it back in one piece I pray, I pray". Sex is a gift given by God but the gift and the giver can be easily confused, and both can be abused. Perhaps Drake sings better than he knows when he asks for divine assistance. Perhaps he knows he needs help to control his urges, to consider the feelings of the girl he is with, to enjoy the gift in a safe context for both of them.

There's lots to admire about Drake's career and not just his commercial success. He was a child actor on 'Degrassi - The Next Generation' and then quit to focus on his music. He produced two independent albums and then was signed to a major label and so the big success has come with this, his fourth album.

He has smashed records with a song that basically tells you that he feels lost and out of control and he needs help through prayer.

Perhaps that is something I can sing about.

Dr Krish Kandiah is the founding director of Home for Good and a contributing editor to Christian Today.