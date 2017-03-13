'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Release date news: Game delayed again but 'wait will be worth it' says devs

CI Games has announced another delay in the release of "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3," to implement final changes based on feedback received during the game's beta.

CI Games has already delayed the release of the game earlier, IGN reported. Revealed in December 2014, it was originally meant for release in January 2017 before being re-scheduled for April 4.

In a blog entry on the SGW3 official website, CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski said they made an "unfortunate decision" to delay the game, but he believes it will pay off as the final changes they are implementing will result to a better sniping experience starting "on day one." The game has been pushed back another three weeks, and will now be released on April 25, 2017.

Tyminski said they are working non-stop in creating an open world new to the franchise, hoping that this will bring a totally new experience to all old and new fans of the series. Although the game has been delayed more than once, he says "the wait will be worth it."

Tyminski earlier said that SGW3 will be an ambitious game, one that will "redefine" the sniping game genre. He said they need the time to make sure it will meet all expectations, both from the developers and the players themselves.

SGW3 puts players in the shoes of retired Marine Scout Sniper Jonathan "Jon" North, who volunteered to take on a mission in the hopes of finding his younger brother. Hardcore Gamer notes that the game is built on the pillars of execute, target, and survive. Players can use various weapons, drive and hide in vehicles, and customize a drone that can be used to scout enemies and plan out the next step.

CI Games says that players can choose between three approaches to playing as North: be a Sniper who neutralizes enemies from afar, a Ghost who relies on stealth in taking down foes and in advancing throughout the game, and as a Warrior taking control of various assault weaponry.

If there won't be another delay, "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 25, 2017.