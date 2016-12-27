Six Years After Extensive Plastic Surgery, Former The Hills Star Heidi Montag Pratt Tells Women Focusing On Outer Beauty Isn't 'God's Plan'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Heidi Montag Pratt FaithWire

She once underwent over 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, but now former The Hills star Heidi Montag Pratt is pleading with women to focus on their inner God-given beauty.

In a new video for Faithwire, Heidi says focusing on outer beauty is "just not God's plan for us" and comparing ourselves to others is "completely the devil".

She laments the "negativity" towards women and says women need to stand up to it by basing their values on their inner beauty.

"It is hard in this world and I feel like there is more pressure to be beautiful by the world's standards than ever before," she says.

"I feel like there's more hate and criticism and negativity for women out there and it's not just by the world, its by us and it's important to stand up against that and to have our values based on who we are in our inner beauty then what we look like. Beauty is fleeting, everything is temporary, and that's just not God's plan for us."

Heidi was at the height of her fame on The Hills with husband Spencer Pratt when she became obsessed with plastic surgery. The long list of work she had done included a brow lift, nose job, chin shave, two breast enlargements, and having her back scooped out. Reflecting on herself in the video, Heidi says she's been a "really bad role model" in the area of beauty.

Now she's pleading with women to listen to what God says about them, not others, and cherish the things that make them different from others.

"It's important to listen to God...we're not supposed to compare ourselves to other people...that's completely the devil and his schemes, that's the opposite of what God wants for our lives," she said.

"It takes away from Him and what we're supposed to do. We're all supposed to be different...we're not supposed to be these cookie-cutter people, and how heartbreaking it must be for God to watch that happen. I hope and pray we can have deliverance from that."