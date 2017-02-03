Sister Wives season 8 spoilers: More expected on Maddie's pregnancy and Brown family's legal woes
Sister Wives has been on our screens for quite a while now but there seems to be no let up in the amount of drama and exciting twists and turns in the lives of the Brown family to keep fans engaged in the show.
So what can we expect from future episodes?
Fans recently enjoyed the marriage of Maddie and, as Us Weekly reported, she and her husband are now looking forward to the arrival of their first child. So it's very likely that this will play out in season 8. We may even catch a glimpse of the baby too.
It's a season of new relationships and new arrivals for the Brown family, as Kody and Robyn continue to enjoy raising their latest addition baby daughter Ariella, and Mykelti and her boyfriend Tony continue making preparations for their wedding.
It's also possible that the Brown family's courtroom drama will be highlighted in future episodes after they failed in their legal challenge to Utah's marriage laws.
The Brown family have long been campaigning for the legalization of polygamy but the Supreme Court ruled against the Brown family in their bid to change current marriage laws in the state of Utah.
A recent big shocker was the revelation from daughter Mariah that she is a lesbian. At the time, Kody admitted he didn't agree with homosexuality but assured her that he loves all his children unconditionally, a position wife Robyn agreed with. It will be interesting to see how Mariah's revelation plays into future episodes and what that will mean for her own life as well as the dynamics of her whole family.
And a recent sitdown also revealed the continued strained relationship between her mother Meri and Kody.
Meri is still trying to move on from her catfishing scandal that saw her fall for someone online but it's no secret that she and Kody haven't exactly patched things up, and she recently told him not to come to her house anymore. It remains to be seen whether they can make their relationship work again.
"Sister Wives" airs every Sunday, 8:00 p.m. on TLC.
