Should Christians support ungodly leadership?

"But Peter and the other apostles answered and said: 'We ought to obey God rather than men.'" – Acts 5:29

The issue of submission is a very simple one. The Bible commands us to submit to God, who alone should have the ultimate authority in our lives. Many Christians, however, make the mistake of equating the word "submit" to "support." I hope to help clarify.

Submission vs. support

The word "submission" is very different from the word "support." Many fail to understand that submission means "coming under" or "yielding to" someone considered an authority. To support, on the other hand, means giving favour and preference to one person or cause, which might include a physical manifestation such as speaking well of or doing something to advance that purpose.

I am saddened by the wrong idea that has permeated many groups, including churches, today. There are some who tend to overemphasise the beautiful teaching in Romans 13, all for their personal gain. This and any other practice that misuses the Word of God are wrong.

"Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God." (Romans 13:1)

We recognise that God is the one who instituted authority and government. He is the Supreme Ruler over all that is made. But while He reigns over everything, He has given us the responsibility to take dominion of all that He has made (see Genesis 1:28).

All of us are told to submit to God and then resist the devil (James 4:7). The two must never be separated. Those who come under submission to God must always resist the devil. After all, those who are in Christ have been transferred from the kingdom of darkness into the Kingdom of light, and have nothing to do with the evil works of darkness anymore (Colossians 1:13; Ephesians 5:11).

This "evil work of darkness" includes ungodly leadership.

Submitting to but not supporting

Friends, I want to tell you that submitting under one's authority doesn't automatically mean we should support that authority and advance its goals. If Jesus and His followers at the time of His earthly ministry and the early church supported the leadership of their time, we wouldn't know the real Christ today.

• Submitting to your country's authority as a citizen means following the laws in your nation. It doesn't necessarily mean forgetting your citizenship in heaven as a child of God in Christ. Your identity in Christ should be what you live out.

• Submitting to your government leaders means following the rules and laws of the land. It doesn't automatically mean considering all that they say as infallible and perfect. You shouldn't believe or obey anything they say when that thing runs contrary to what God says in His Word.

• Submitting to your church leadership means heeding the church leaders' spiritual authority over your life and listening to their counsel. It doesn't mean treating them the way you should treat God. Only God Himself deserves your worship, adoration, financial resource, and utmost devotion.

Like Peter, we must live to obey God and not men, no matter how hard it is.