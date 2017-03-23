'Shades of Blue' season 2 episode 4 spoilers, news: Harlee investigates on Julia; NBC renews series for third season

Harlee (Jennifer Lopez) starts her own investigation about Julia (guest star Anna Gunn), while the reason why Matt (Ray Liotta) is loyal to Julia is revealed in the upcoming episode of NBC's "Shades of Blue" season 2.

Titled "Daddy's Girl," next week's episode will see Harlee find new leads about Julia's case. According to the official synopsis, Harlee realizes that Robert (Warren Kole) will stop at nothing to arrest Julia, so Harlee decides to find answers on her own. She must determine if there is any truth to the alleged business ties of Julia to the mob. In this episode, Matt also works on a drug case that forces him to confront the darkest demons from his past and his daughter's death. The origin of his loyalty to Julia will also be exposed.

With only two weeks into the show's second season, NBC has recently renewed "Shades of Blue" for a third season. The early pickup is not much of a surprise, as the series continues to perform well in terms of ratings. Since its switch to Sunday airing, the program easily won its 10 p.m. timeslot, outranking its competition on CBS ("Elementary") and on ABC ("American Crime") by over 50 percent. In terms of live-plus-same-day DVR ratings (a method to measure the number of people who watch live plus those who watch via a DVR within the same day), it currently has 5 million viewers on average, with 1.0 rating in the adults aged 18–49 category. The broadcast drama's ratings are also boosted by a strong delayed viewing.

"We're so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that 'Shades of Blue' has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal," said NBC's president for entertainment Jennifer Salke in a press release. "This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more."

The second season of "Shades of Blue" airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.