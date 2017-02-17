Sex Trafficking Victim Has 3 Words For Men Who Sold, Bought Her When She Was Just 11 Years Old: 'I Forgive You'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

She has no hatred in her heart — even though different men sexually abused her starting when she was just 11 years old.

In all sincerity, Lexie Smith even declares that she has forgiven those who trafficked and sold her, according to Faith It.

She also hopes that someday they will be able to forgive themselves for what they have done to her and other girls as well as the people in their lives who have "damaged" them.

Smith even reminds them at the end of her video on YouTube: "You still matter, and I hope that you are well."

Smith says she has fully recovered from the years of abuse she suffered.

Talking to her abusers, she says, "I was a little girl whose name you put a price on. Whose summers you stole. Whose life you haunted, and soul you nearly destroyed by your selfishness."

And then she quickly delivers the main point of her message, saying, "I have something that I want to say to you: I forgive you."

She makes it clear though that her forgiveness doesn't mean that they can "go around" doing whatever they want, or "acting in the way that you did."

Smith says her forgiveness means that "my conscience and my thoughts are merciful towards you."

She also points out that forgiving them doesn't mean forgetting what they did to her. "...The memories of you, and what you did, the things you said we're etched into my mind forever. They haunted me day in and day out ... You ruined me in the same way, if not worse than how someone ruined you at some point in your life," she says.

Smith explains why she is extending forgiveness to people who have gravely hurt her.

"I choose to rise up out of the ashes and the rubble, to be a light and a beacon of hope for those that have been ravaged by the same things that I have," she says.

Showing forgiveness is not actually a rarity among devout Christians.

Last month, the families of the victims of the Charleston church massacre extended their forgiveness to Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who slaughtered nine people in cold blood at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015.

"God requires me to forgive you," the son of one of Roof's victims reportedly told the murderer. "He also requires me to plead and pray for you. And I do that."

The Christian act of forgiveness is spelled out in Romans chapter 12, verses 19 and 21, where the apostle Paul says:

"Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to God's wrath, for it is written: 'Vengeance is Mine. I will repay,' says the Lord ... Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good."