Selena Gomez inspired 'to do what is right' after watching Pastor Judah Smith's sermon

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Selena Gomez shared the Bible verse Romans 7:15 on her Instagram account. (Instagram/Selena Gomez)

"It Ain't Me" singer Selena Gomez might have a jam-packed schedule because of work, but she still makes time for God.

The 24-year-old singer opened up about her faith once again on her Instagram account (@selenagomez) by sharing a photo of Pastor Judah Smith. "Today I watched a sermon from one of my favorites. @judahsmith 'I don't really understand myself, for I want to do what is right, but I don't do it. Instead, I do what I hate.' Romans 7:15," she captioned it.

The verse she shared was uttered by the Apostle Paul, who was struggling to do the right thing despite his sinful nature. Even though Gomez did not expound on Smith's message, her fans were nonetheless thrilled that she is leaning on her faith.

"Aww this is inspiring, thank you," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Wow, bless you for being a Christian in Hollywood! Must be difficult."

"A good verse regarding doing what you hate is a good example of what Jesus Christ did in the world. Don't worry about your sins — none of us are perfect. We all fall short everyday," a fan encouraged her. "Just don't go and keep sinning just because you think you're gonna get forgiven."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church earlier explained what Paul meant in Romans 7:15. Warren wrote on his website that it's so hard to do things that people know are the right things to do because of their sinful nature.

However, once people accept Christ into their lives, their sinful nature goes into conflict with the good nature God has given them.

"Why do you do something that you know is bad for you? Because you think there's some kind of payoff. That's the lie! You can only change and fulfill God's purpose for your life if you start with God's truth. If you want to change the way you live, you have to start in your mind. You have to know and believe God's truth," he said.