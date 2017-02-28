Scream Queens season 3 cast, air date news: Lea Michele reported to be leaving show for new ABC comedy

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It hasn't actually been confirmed yet if 'Scream Queens' is going to have a season 3, but according to reports, if it does come back, the cast won't be including Lea Michele.

FOX still hasn't announced whether it is bringing back the horror-comedy for another season, despite two successful seasons behind it.

But reports have it that Lea Michele, who plays Hester, has been tempted away from the series by a new comedy pilot all set to air on ABC.

Michele has a pretty big fan following thanks to her stint in the hit musical 'Glee,' and has been just as popular as Hester in 'Scream Queens,' and it seems she's ready to take on another comedy with ABC.

The title of the new project has not yet been confirmed by ABC but Ecumenical News reports that it will tell the story of a struggling rapper played by Brandon Michael Hall who decides to get himself noticed by running for mayor. The big surprise is that he actually wins the vote and discovers he is a pretty good mayor.

There has been no official word from ABC as to the role that is supposedly to be played by Michele, but Deadline reports that she was offered the part of the mayor's chief of staff, Valentina Flores.

The comedy pilot has been written by Jeremy Bronson, who will also act as co-producer together with 'Hamilton' star Daveed Diggs. Others involved in the pilot include Jamie Tarses, Scott Stuber, and James Griffiths, according to Ecumenical News.

Of course, Lea Michele isn't just a talented actress, she's also an amazing singer and in addition to the TV projects she is working on, she's also got some new music in the pipeline.

She tweeted in January that her second album, "Places," would be releasing some time this year. We definitely can't wait for that!