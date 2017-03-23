'Scandal' season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Olivia to ask Huck to kill her father
Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) will be making a tough decision in episode 7 of "Scandal" season 6 after learning a secret previously.
Titled "A Traitor Among Us," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Olivia finds out some information regarding the assassination of President-elect Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira). With this, she asks the help of Diego "Huck" Muñoz (Guillermo Diaz) to perform a very difficult task.
In episode 6 of the show, it was revealed that Rowan "Eli" Pope (Joe Morton) was under the instruction of some secret government group to kill Vargas to pave way for Senator Melody "Mellie" Grant (Bellamy Young) and National Security Agency Director Jacob "Jake" Ballard (Scott Foley) to become the next president and vice president of the country, respectively.
Olivia finally uncovers that his father was behind the killing of Vargas in episode 7. She will decide to have her father killed, especially since Rowan lied to her about everything.
In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Olivia anxiously waits in a dimly lit area for Huck's arrival. When he comes, he immediately asks Olivia to go with him and leave the place, but Olivia stays on the spot and tells Huck that she has a favor to ask from him. Huck insists that she get in the car, but Olivia is more persistent in first asking the favor before going anywhere else.
In the end, Olivia tells Huck, "I need you to kill Rowan." Upon hearing this, Huck looks at her with shock in his face.
Meanwhile, in the promotional preview of episode 7, it seems that Olivia and Huck have transferred to a more quiet and secure place to talk about Olivia's favor. Huck whispers, "You are asking me to kill your father?" Olivia simply nods to confirm the request. Will Huck be able to do it?
Episode 7 of season 6 airs on Thursday, March 23, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.
