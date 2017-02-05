Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 To Be Unveiled At MWC; Release Set In March

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung is expected to unveil its new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, late this month and will then make it available to the public shortly after.

Reports say Samsung will be announcing the flagship device, which will replace the Galaxy Tab released in 2015, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year in Barcelona. Mirror reports that the Korean company has already sent invites to a press conference on Feb. 26.

The news is confirmed by a report from Korea, which according to SamMobile also reveals the new device's specs. It is expected that it will be Samsung's star at the MWC, after having said earlier that it won't be launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone yet.

The report says the new Galaxy Tab S3 will feature a 9.6-inch display that boasts of 2048 x 1536 resolution. Inside, it is powered by a SnapDragon 820 processor, backed by 4GB of RAM. Samsung will release two models: an LTE model and a Wi-Fi only model.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will sport a 12-megapixel rear camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It will come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and is believed to be thinner than the Galaxy Tab S2.

Advertisement

Samsung will also be including a stylus in the tablet bundle. SamMobile reports that the Korean tech company will be shipping an S Pen along with the Galaxy Tab S3, unlike the Surface Pro and iPad Pro where users needed to purchase styluses separately. The tablet body doesn't have a place for the S Pen not like the Galaxy Note has, though, and users will have to find a safe spot for it elsewhere.

Other accessories for the Galaxy Tab S3 include a Keyboard Folio and a Book Cover case.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will likely be released in March, first in Samsung's home turf of South Korea. To date, nobody knows yet what carriers will offer the LTE version in the U.S. It is expected to be sold for about 700,000 won (about $610), reports CNET.