Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Release Date, Specs News: S Pen and Quick Charge 2.0 Confirmed, Speakers Made by AKG, Glass Sandwich Body

New details regarding Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S3 have surfaced thanks to a recent leak, reports say.

The Galaxy Tab S3's user manual has been leaked, giving us a clear glimpse of what to expect from Samsung's new device, TabletMonkeys reported. Earlier reports made mention of the device being shipped with the S Pen, and while recently leaked photos teased the device, this new leak appears to confirm the reports are true.

According to the leaked manual, the package includes the Galaxy Tab S3 and the S Pen, along with the quick start guide. While the tablet has no slot for the stylus unlike the Galaxy Note devices, the S Pen is still part of the bundle and brings various additional features that users can enjoy. Coupled with the tablet's blue light filter, using the S Pen to jot down notes on the screen can still be comfortable at night.

The leaked manual also reveals that this new device will feature Fast Charging through Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0. This nifty feature allows the battery to be filled up quicker than normal while the device or its screen is turned off. This feature, however, requires a battery charger that supports Quick Charge 2.0 or Adaptive fast charging, or else it won't work.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is also the first tablet to employ AKG sound technology. AKG is an Austrian audio systems company acquired by Harman in 1994, and both companies have been acquired by Samsung in 2016. This simply means that all of the Galaxy Tab S3's four speakers – two on top and two at the bottom as revealed by the manual – are "tuned by AKG." This will be quite interesting.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S3 will be coming in a "glass sandwich" body, which means both its front and back sides are in glass, while sandwiched between them is the metal body, reports SamMobile. This means the tablet could break easily, and will get scratches and other marks on it quite easily.

Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Tab S3 at the Mobile World Congress later this month.