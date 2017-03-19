Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 release date, price news: US gets device March 24, pre-orders available now

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pre-orders are open for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 which is just days away from the releasing in the U.S, and Samsung has confirmed price, release date and details.

The beautiful high spec device was launched at the Mobile World Congress 2017 back in Barcelona, revealing Samsung's answer to some of the things that have made the Microsoft Surface Pro such a hit like an S Pen and Pogo detachable keyboard, but with a much more affordable price tag.

Samsung confirmed that the device would be available with a great price of $599.99 and is already available to pre-order from Samsung.com or retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, with a choice of two colors, black or silver.

The Pogo Keyboard and the keyboard cover are sold separately at $129.99 but even with these add-ons coming in at extra, it still undercuts the Surface Pro by miles in price terms.

And there are some great specs on offer for the price. For $599.99, owners will get a 9.7-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, and a 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera.

There's plenty of power on offer with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and a 6,000 mAh battery to ensure quick charing.

Samsung is excited that its product will speak to people with busy lives who want a device that will give them everything.

"Consumers today expect their tablets to adapt and evolve with their busy and demanding lives, enabling them to do a lot more but with the convenience of a mobile device. The new Galaxy Tab S3 embodies Samsung's commitment to deliver the best of entertainment and productivity, allowing consumers to do what they want, when they want," said Alanna Cotton the VP at Samsung Electronics America.

All in all this is a top notch that is sure to give Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surface Pro a run for their money.