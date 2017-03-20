Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, specs rumors: Upcoming smartphone sports Apple's jet black finish in new leak

A new leak suggests that Samsung plans to keep the jet black finish in its 2017 lineup.

According to reports, the leaked photos appear to showcase dummy Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units in a sleek glossy black color that resembles the iPhone's popular jet black finish. Similar to the iPhone dummy model leaks over the past few years, the leaked mockup is believed to have been assembled from schematics obtained from factories that manufacture Samsung's next-generation smartphones. The images were originally posted to Slash Leaks by a user named "Dimitri12," a reliable tipster who is known for posting many genuine leaks in recent years.

The jet black finish trend for smartphones started out with Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which were unveiled in September. Samsung eventually followed suit and incorporated a glossy black color into its own flagship phone lineup.

Back in January, it was rumored that the Galaxy S8 will have a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Another rumor emerged the following month, and it was believed that the said variant would only be limited to the South Korean and Chinese markets. However, GSM Arena claims that a new rumor has been making the rounds, and it says that the 6 GB RAM model will now be exclusively available in China — dismissing its rollout in any other country.

The report was first announced by IHS research director for China, Kevin Wong, through the popular Chinese social media website Weibo. Wong's post categorically says that the handset's international variant will only be available in the 4 GB RAM model. The tech giant has not yet confirmed whether the rumors are true or not.

Samsung will officially unveil its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus flagship phones on March 29. Both devices are expected to be commercially released about a month later.