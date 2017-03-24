Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, specs rumors: New leaked images reveal display settings, 64 GB storage, fingerprint sensor, and more

Samsung probably should have considered launching the Galaxy S8 a bit sooner, as more new leaked images of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online.

According to Android Central, the Galaxy S8 will be sporting the same display scaling options seen in the Galaxy S7 with its Nougat update. However, there will be some minor changes to adjust to its tall display screen. On Tuesday, a new leaked image was posted on Twitter, showcasing the resolution settings for the Galaxy S8. The settings will have three options: HD+ (1480x720), FHD+ (2220x1080), and QHD+ (2960x1440). In addition, it is reported that the last option is the phone's native resolution, and the panel will sport an 18.5:9 ratio like the LG G6.

The publication also got a hold of a leak showing the retail box of the Galaxy S8 Plus from Verizon, confirming that the device will offer 64 GB storage. Rumor has it that AKG-branded headphones will be included in the device, but there was no mention of it in the leak.

Meanwhile, reliable tipster Evan Blass is back again and he has revealed a marketing render featuring the Galaxy S8's three colors: black sky, orchid gray, and arctic silver. In the photos posted on Blass' Twitter account, the Galaxy S8 appears to have subdued colors compared to its predecessors.

The image also suggests that the fingerprint sensor is right next to the camera. The Verge notes it might not be a good idea, as the camera lens become more prone to finger smudges. Although the device comes in three colors, its front is all black. This might be an effort by the company to keep users' eyes off the small bezels placed at the phone's top and bottom parts.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will both be unveiled on March 29, with a commercial release set in April.