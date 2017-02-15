Samsung Galaxy S8 release date rumors: Samsung skipping MWC 2017 to launch new smartphone at New York event in March
Samsung is all set to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S8 at a special event in New York in March.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the launch of the S8 will be "Samsung's most closely watched product launch in years," given the spectacular failure of the Galaxy Note 7, which was found to have serious overheating and combusting issues.
So it's little wonder that the South Korean tech giant isn't interested in sharing any of the limelight with other devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month and is instead launching at its own event next month.
It's staking a lot on the S8 to revive its fortunes - and its reputation - and has no doubt tried as much as possible to cover all its bases after the Note 7 fiasco.
But according to Forbes there could already be technical issues afoot with the as yet unlaunched S8 as the news outlet thinks battery size may cause problems. That's because Samsung is rumored to be going bigger on the display size for the Galaxy S8, which will eat into battery power. Despite the higher level of battery consumption though, it's reported that the S8 will not be matching that with a higher mAh battery.
According to The Christian Post, new leaks of the device suggest Samsung is taking out the physical home button in favor of thinner bezels to deliver up a much slimmer device.
While details are thin on the ground, the site also reports that a teaser clip for the Samsung Galaxy S8 could be released for fans at the Mobile World Congress.
Samsung has been tightlipped about the specs and as yet, there is still no official word on the exact release date. We'll have to wait a little longer to find out when exactly it will be giving the device its first airing in New York.
