Samsung Galaxy S8 News: Latest Photo of S8 and S8 Plus Leaked; Commercial Release Scheduled in Late April
The anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 debuts later this month, and a new batch of photos featuring its two variants side by side has been making the rounds online.
Fans have already known for a while that Samsung's new smartphone will come in two variants: the regular model with 5.7-inch display and a huge S8 Plus that sports a 6.2-inch display. Slash Leaks has leaked photos of the two devices and it gives consumers a first look at the hotly anticipated Samsung phones. Both units appear to have curved screens and have similar dimensions to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.
According to TechRadar, the new image might be the real deal because it's not rendered and it doesn't appear to blurry. It also backs up most of the rumors about the S8 like the iris scanner, the elegantly curved display and the on-screen home button which will certainly be a big switch for Samsung fans. Top leaker Dimitri12 reportedly got the photo from a source in China and as seen in the lockscreen, the date translates to "March 4, Saturday." This means that the phones are unlikely to be just prototypes.
With the S8 launch just a few weeks away, fans are now wondering when the smartphones will be commercially available. Samsung still hasn't announced a commercial release for the latest models but highly reliable tipster Evan Blass recently said the wait might be longer than expected.
Blass claims the S8 and S8 Plus will be commercially available from April 21 to 28, almost a month after its scheduled public debut. While the tech giant didn't give a specific reason for the said schedule, Blass said Samsung is now being more cautious with this launch after the rushed Galaxy Note 7 debut in 2016 led to an exploding battery disaster.
Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on Wednesday, March 29.
