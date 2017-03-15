Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: features tipped to include Exynos 8895 processor and stunning camera
Samsung is looking for a big win to in the next Samsung Galaxy Note iteration to salvage its reputation after the disaster of the Note 7. Can it achieve it with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8?
The Korean tech giant is just a few weeks away from launching the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in New York, so the unveiling of the Note 8 is expected to follow later in the year.
And given how much Samsung needs to pull out the bag to restore the Note series' standing after the combusting issues with the Note 7, tech enthusiasts are expecting an amazing device.
Droid Report is reporting that Samsung will offer the Note 8 in two variants, one featuring the next gen Exynos 8895 chip, and the other with the standard Snapdragon chip.
According to the website, the Exynos 8895 chip could be supporting a more powerful camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was expected to come with a stand-out camera but in the end it underwhelmed when Samsung only served up a single sensor.
But with the Exynos 8895 chip, it's possible that Samsung will deliver on the camera everyone had been expecting for the Note 7 and fit the Note 8 with dual image signal processor (ISP) camera.
That would certainly make it a leader in the area of cameras next to other phablets out on the market.
As Samsung focuses on the launch of its other devices, it has been quiet on the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8. The Christian Post reports that the device may be available in three color options, Blue Coral, Silver and Gold.
As for when we can expect to get our hands on the Note 8, it's possible that Samsung will launch the device August, as it did with the Note 7.
Samsung used to release its Note devices in September but brought it forward to get ahead of Apple, but it may be that it wants to wait a little longer this time round to set it apart from the Samsung Galaxy S8 launching in April, which is rumored to come with similar specs and even a stylus pen.
