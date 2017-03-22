Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Upcoming phablet to feature dual-lens camera and 3D touch display

Samsung might be introducing more high-tech features for the Galaxy Note 8, including a dual-lens camera and a 3D touch display.

Dual-lens Camera

Following the controversial Galaxy Note 7, the tech giant is reportedly determined to gain back its loyal consumers' trust. Recent rumors claim that Samsung is introducing a dual-lens camera for the Note 8 to further impress tech-savvy users. The phablet is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that supports a dual-lens camera for up to 16 megapixels. Similar to HTC devices, it is believed that two different sensors will be used in the Samsung phablet's camera: high-powered and low-powered sensors.

Pressure Sensitive Touch Display

Samsung's rival Apple made the Force Touch feature popular when it launched the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. The feature allows consumers to interact with the device by using different levels of touch pressure. WCCFTech reports that Samsung will also be using a similar feature for its upcoming flagship phablet.



Advertisement

Korean sources claim that Samsung Display, the company's display subsidiary, is in the process of developing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) Force Touch Panels. Both variants of the Galaxy S8 will be the first to adopt the system in a limited manner while the company further improves it for the Note 8's big reveal.

Other Features

Some reports have claimed that the Note 8 is codenamed "Great," while others say it is being developed under the codename "Baikal." Other specs and features rumored for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus might also be included in the Note 8, such as the USB-C port, the iris scanner, expandable storage, IP68 water resistance, and more.



Release Date

There is no word yet on when Samsung will release the Note 8. Some speculate that the company will keep its August launch cycle, while others believe the phablet's release could be pushed back to fall of this year. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, on the other hand, officially debuts on March 29, with a commercial release set for late April.

