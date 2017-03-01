Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Phablet to feature wide, curved infinity display; upgraded S Pen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aiming to rise from the explosive crash of the failed Galaxy Note 7, Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Note 8. So far, Samsung hasn't released any official information yet, and so we turn to the rumor mill for speculated specs and release dates.

Earlier reports say the Galaxy Note 8, codenamed "Baikal" after the great lake, will feature an Ultra HD display featuring 4K resolution. This display, according to Droid Report, will be a curved infinity display that will deliver great visuals. It is believed that the new phablet will have up to 6.2 inches of screen size.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to have a powerful Exynos SoC, perhaps equal to or greater the Galaxy S8's expected Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895M. It is also said to have a minimum 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded thanks to a micro SD card slot.

It is also believed that the Note 8 will feature a dual-lens camera, an iris scanner, and have an IP68 water- and dust-resistant certification. It will have a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, and of course, the Note 8 will be bundled with a revamped S Pen.

Speaking of the S Pen, a report from Patently Mobile states that the famed stylus that sets the Note series apart from Samsung's other flagship smartphones is getting an upgrade. According to a patent filed in September 2016, the revamped S Pen will have a speaker at the top.

Advertisement

When the S Pen is stored in the phone, the sound will travel from the phone's body through the top end of the S Pen. When the S Pen is taken out of the phone, the sound will simply travel through the S Pen's compartment.

So far, these reports are mere rumors, and so it would be best to take it with a grain of salt until the Korean giant says so. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be released in August this year.