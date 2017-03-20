Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Phablet to feature Force Touch, dual cameras

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung is bringing to its upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 what it failed to equip its Galaxy Note 8 with, new reports say. And if the reports are true, the successor to the failed Note 7 will be a true game-changer.

Earlier reports said the Galaxy Note 8 will have a wide Ultra HD display that boasts of 4K resolution. A new report from Korean news site The Investor says it will also feature 3D Touch functionality, the same "Force Touch" that Apple is using for its iPhones and what Huawei uses for its P9 smartphone.

An anonymous source told The Investor that Samsung Display, which supplies OLED panels for Apple and Huawei, is now working on a new technology that has higher sensitivity and boasts of a wider range of pressure levels as compared to the one used in the P9.

While the Galaxy S8 is expected to use 3D Touch for its "virtual home button" that replaces the physical home button, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to utilise the said technology for its entire screen.

PhoneArena, on the other hand, says the Galaxy Note 8 will be using a dual-camera setup, a first for Samsung. This is because Samsung's own homegrown Exynos 8895 SoC offers support for up to 28MP for both the front and rear camera. If the Galaxy Note 8 makes use of that processor, it simply does make sense for the Korean tech giant to install dual cameras – in both performance and in keeping up with the times.

Advertisement

Aside from these newly-reported specs, earlier reports say the upcoming phablet is a real powerhouse. It is also believed to have a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 64GB or internal storage space, expandable via the use of a microSD card.

The Galaxy Note 8 will also feature a revamped S Pen, one that has an integrated speaker at the top end.

Stay tuned for more updates.