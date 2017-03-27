Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: New leak reveals actual display size, new Exynos chipset

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of Samsung's Galaxy Note phablet are surely waiting for the great reveal of the successor to the failed Galaxy Note 7. While official data about the Galaxy Note 8 remains thin on the ground, a new leak reveals that the upcoming phablet will feature a fantastic display for videos, games, and of course notes.

According to leaked Galaxy Note 8 schematics revealed via SlashLeaks, Samsung's comeback for the Galaxy Note line will feature a 6.4-inch super active matrix organic light-emitting diode (Super AMOLED) display that will feature either Quad HD or 4K resolution. This might mean the Korean tech giant is releasing different-display variants of the exciting smartphone.

The leak, contributed by a certain "IAMMULZIBANU," also adds strength to speculations that the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by either a Snapdragon 835 or Samsung's own Exynos chipset. The leak doesn't give specifics about the Exynos chipset used, though, and has labeled it as "Exynos 9XXX." This debunks earlier rumors of an Exynos 8895 chipset powering the Galaxy Note 8.

Moreover, the leak alleges that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature 6GB of RAM, perfect for multi-taskers. It will also feature up to 256GB of internal storage, perfect for all those notes and movies, among others.

The schematics also reveal an iris scanner along with a front camera on the thin top bezel. The bottom bezel, which is as thin as the top bezel, features the front speaker. There's no traditional home screen button in front.

Earlier reports said Samsung is replacing the traditional home button with a virtual home button that takes advantage of the display's 3D Touch feature, also known as "Force Touch." The Galaxy Note 8 is believed to feature 3D Touch functionality across the wide edge-to-edge 6.4-inch display.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Note 8 in August this year. Stay tuned for more updates.