Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: leak reveals codename to be 'Great', teasing amazing device specifications

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the Korean tech giant is throwing everything it's got at its replacement, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

And if the newly leaked codename is anything to go by, we can expect an amazing device - well, it would have to be given the disastrous combustion issues with the Note 7 that forced its embarrassing recall.

There had been some speculation after that episode that Samsung would abandon the Note series altogether. That would have been sad as it's been far too popular a device for that.

Sources told SamMobile that the codename for the upcoming Note 8 is none other than 'Great', which is great news for Note fans as it suggests a pretty spectacular device in the pipeline. SamMobile also revealed a SM-N950F model number for the device.

Samsung Mobile chief D.J. Koh said in an interview with CNET in January that the Galaxy Note 8 would be unveiled later this year and that this time, it would be free of the issues that plagued the Note 7.

Advertisement

"I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8," Koh said.

If previous Note 7 owners are tempted, they may be able to take Samsung up on its previous offer to trade in their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at half price.

According to The Express, Samsung isn't completely done with the Note 7 yet though, as there are reports that the tech giant has plans to refurbish the recalled handsets.

The newspaper reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set for release some time in the summer, which is when Samsung could choose to launch the refurbished Note 7 as well.

SamMobile said the refurbished Note 7 would feature model number SM-N935 and have the codename Grace R (Refurbished).

It's an exciting time for Samsung fans as the Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone is set to launch at global media events on March 29. The device is rumored to be a major departure from its predecessors featuring a nearly bezel-less design. In any case, it's an event tech fans do not want to miss!