Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Codename and Model Number Leaked, Device to Run Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung is expected to launch the new and improved Galaxy Note 8 this year, and new details about the anticipated phablet have recently surfaced.

According to reports, the new Samsung phablet is still being developed and it is now codenamed "Great." Fans can only hope that it will be able to live up to its name and not end up like its predecessor, the controversial Note 7. It is also reported that the Note 8's international variant will have the model number SM-N950F. It follows the SM-N930F model number of the Note 7 but the company skipped the number four because South Koreans consider it unlucky.

Recent rumors claim that the Note 8 will run Android 7.0 Nougat along with a Quad-HD+ or 4K Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. The usual sensors found in Samsung devices — heart-rate scanner, iris scanner and fingerprint scanner — are all expected to be featured on the Note 8. However, the fingerprint scanner will be moved to the phablet's rear and the home button will no longer be included. Its thickness will likely be under 8 mm and other notable features include a high-capacity battery, fast wireless charging and USB-C support.

During a press conference in January, Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh talked with CNET about the company's plan to restore the Note's credibility with customers. He confirmed that a Note 8 was in development and it will be leaps and bounds ahead of its successor.

"I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8," Koh said.

Despite the safety issues of the Note 7, Koh stressed that the Note still has a large group of devoted users he couldn't simply walk away from.

"We found through the investigative process, we knew there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers," the executive added.

Samsung has yet to announce an official launch date for the Galaxy Note 8. Its smartphone counterpart Galaxy S8, however, is scheduled to debut on March 29.