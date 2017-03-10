Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Codename and Model Number Leaked, Device to Run Android 7.0 Nougat
Samsung is expected to launch the new and improved Galaxy Note 8 this year, and new details about the anticipated phablet have recently surfaced.
According to reports, the new Samsung phablet is still being developed and it is now codenamed "Great." Fans can only hope that it will be able to live up to its name and not end up like its predecessor, the controversial Note 7. It is also reported that the Note 8's international variant will have the model number SM-N950F. It follows the SM-N930F model number of the Note 7 but the company skipped the number four because South Koreans consider it unlucky.
Recent rumors claim that the Note 8 will run Android 7.0 Nougat along with a Quad-HD+ or 4K Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. The usual sensors found in Samsung devices — heart-rate scanner, iris scanner and fingerprint scanner — are all expected to be featured on the Note 8. However, the fingerprint scanner will be moved to the phablet's rear and the home button will no longer be included. Its thickness will likely be under 8 mm and other notable features include a high-capacity battery, fast wireless charging and USB-C support.
During a press conference in January, Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh talked with CNET about the company's plan to restore the Note's credibility with customers. He confirmed that a Note 8 was in development and it will be leaps and bounds ahead of its successor.
"I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8," Koh said.
Despite the safety issues of the Note 7, Koh stressed that the Note still has a large group of devoted users he couldn't simply walk away from.
"We found through the investigative process, we knew there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers," the executive added.
Samsung has yet to announce an official launch date for the Galaxy Note 8. Its smartphone counterpart Galaxy S8, however, is scheduled to debut on March 29.
-
Jamie Lynn Spears Says God Showed Her Family Grace After 8-Year-Old Daughter Survives Vehicular Accident
Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of pop sensation Britney Spears, truly knows how to show her appreciation to God after everything He has done for her.
-
'Cold Feet' Star James Nesbitt Says He No Longer Has Faith In God After Mother's Alzheimer's Death
Tragedy either strengthens one's faith or diminishes it. In the case of "Cold Feet" star James Nesbitt, it is unfortunately the latter.
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Does Britain Have A 'Christian Right' And If So How Successful Is It?
- Explainer: Who Were The Legendary Knights Templar?
- Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor
- Powerful Witness From Megan Phelps-Roper On Why She Left Westboro Baptist Church
- #InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
- Pastor Loses Eyesight After Nigerian Government Security Agents Tortured Him
- Over 80 Christians Arrested In China For Worshipping At 'Illegal' House Churches
- British Archaeologist Thinks He's Found The House Where Jesus Grew Up
- Indian Government Forces Compassion International To Pull Out Of All Projects Next Week
- This House In Nazareth May Have Been Jesus' Childhood Home, Says Archaeologist
- Two Christians Arrested In Iran, Says Human Rights Group