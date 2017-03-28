Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, rumors: New leak reveals schematic drawing, more rumored specs
Samsung might finally unveil its long-awaited Galaxy Note 8 soon.
New details about the follow-up to Samsung's controversial Galaxy Note 7 are beginning to surface online. While the tech giant is still mum about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, a new leak reveals the device's schematic drawing along with some of its rumored specs.
The unconfirmed schematic sketch of a potential Galaxy Note 8 design was first posted on Slashleaks a few days ago. Similar to Galaxy S8, the illustration shows that Galaxy Note 8 will have an edge-to-edge screen and no physical buttons in front. Other notable features indicated in the sketch include a slot for an S Pen and what seems like a button for Samsung's AI assistant, Bixby, located at the side of the device. Two circles are seen on the top bezel, which could be the front-facing camera and an iris scanner. A USB Type-C connector and a 3.5 mm headphone jack are also seen in the image.
The S Pen, one of the unique features of the Note series, is expected to be in the next model. It is likely to see huge improvements, as a patent for the device points to a stylus that comes with a built-in speaker.
According to reports, the 6.4-inch phablet will carry the Snapdragon 835 processor or the Exynos 9000 series processor. In addition, the leaked illustration calls for a super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display that comes with either QHD+ or 4K resolution, up to 256 GB built-in storage, and 6 GB of RAM. Since this information is unverified, Mashable notes that readers have no way to determine if it is accurate. It could be the official design for Galaxy Note 8 or just a mock-up.
While Galaxy Note 8 was initially rumored to come out early this year, most reports are now pointing to a late-2017 release. In terms of price, reports say that the phablet will retail for more than $850 when it officially hits the market.
