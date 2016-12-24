Rory Feek Reveals Wife Joey Initially Didn't Want to Have a Baby, But Trusted God's Will in the End

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joey and Rory Feek, together with their daughter Indiana, met up with Santa Claus sent by their friends last year to liven up their Christmas. (Rory Feek/This Life I Live blog)

Christian country singer Rory Feek recently revealed that his late wife Joey initially did not want to have a baby. In their 14 years of marriage, Rory said having a baby was actually the only thing they ever argued about.

"Not that I wanted to have a baby so much," he wrote on his blog, "but that she refused to even think about it. My wife Joey was a Believer and gave God everything... her hopes, her dreams... everything, except her greatest fear."

Joey was afraid that having a baby would be painful. But not just that, she was also terrified of the commitment — not just throughout the nine months of pregnancy, but the lifetime of loving and caring for a child. Joey was also hesitant to give up her goals in music for her baby, so Joey refused to consider, much less talk about having a baby.

"Until one day in the summer of 2013, when Joey came to me and out of nowhere said, 'I'm ready.' I asked her, 'Ready for what?' 'Ready to trust Him,' she said," Rory recalled. "I knew what that meant and I knew what a big deal it was that she was saying it."

When Rory asked if she wanted to have a baby, Joey answered no. However, she said she's done living for what she wanted and chose to focus instead on what God wants.

"I can't keep even the smallest part of my hands and my heart closed to Him any longer... not after all He's done for us... for me. He's allowed all my hopes and wishes to come true, beyond my wildest dreams. And He's given me the gift of our wonderful marriage and love... so I wanna trust Him. I need to trust Him," Joey told her husband.

So Rory and Joey had a baby girl, and they named her Indiana Boon Feek. Rory said the first time Joey looked at little Indy, she got her first real glimpse of what unconditional love felt like. She did not care that Indy had almond eyes and a single line across the palms of her hands, and she did not care that she would grow up with some difficulties that other children would not have.

"All she knew was that she had been given a gift. The greatest of all gifts. And from that moment on, the woman who was scared to death of being a mother, wanted to be nothing else but a mother," said Rory. "A baby changes everything."