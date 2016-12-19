Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Split: Rob Says He's Getting Help; Asks Fans For Prayers
Rob Kardashian has asked fans for their prayers as he tries to move past a painful split from his fiancé Blac Chyna that played out over social media over the weekend.
The younger brother of reality TV stars Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian said in an Instagram post that he was in an "emotional bad place" when he vented his feelings about the departure of his fiancé on Snapchat.
He says he is seeking help and has since deleted his posts from the heated exchange with Chyna.
The split followed the hacking of Chyna's Instagram account last week, in which personal messages were accessed, and comes just a month after the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Dream.
As the spat raged on, Chyna wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that she was "done" with Rob and their relationship "until he gets help".
On Monday, Rob appeared to be extending an olive branch to Chyna with an apology in which he admitted he had "flaws" but insisted he was trying to get help.
"This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family," he wrote.
"I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."
Rob also pledged to "get better" for his baby daughter Dream. He accompanied the promise with a sweet photo of his baby enjoying bath time in the sink.
"I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you," the doting father wrote. The post seemed to melt the bad air with Chyna as she reposted the message with a heart emoji.
-
