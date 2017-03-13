'Riverdale' Season 1 Spoilers, Plot News: Family Feuds, Confrontations, Gang Fights as Series Returns From Hiatus

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More tension and revelations are about to be unleashed when "Riverdale" season 1 returns from its brief hiatus. Episode 8 titled "The Outsiders" will feature a whole lot of action and drama as the characters face several confrontations.

According to the synopsis posted on Screen Rant, episode 8 will feature Archie (KJ Apa) and his gang trying to help out his dad Fred (Luke Perry) when the man gets into a sticky situation that could jeopardize his company. However, someone in Archie's group gets attacked and they all end up in Southside Serpent territory. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) then begins to worry about how the others are going to react when they find out that his father is a member of the Serpents.

Jughead's father is also a suspect in the murder of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), a high school rich boy whose mysterious death has been looming over Archie's gang. However, some fans seem to think that it's Betty's (Lili Reinhart) parents who are responsible.

The trailer posted by The CW on YouTube shows a glimpse of the many confrontations and fights that are about to go down in the upcoming episode. Hermione (Marisol Nichols) is seen letting her daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) know about the feud between the Coopers and the Blossoms. The trailer also shows Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) confronting Alice (Mädchen Amick) about her daughter, to which Alice responds with anger; Jughead's father FP (Skeet Ulrich) expressing worry about his son's future, and the moment Archie and the gang finds out that FP is a Serpent.

Meanwhile, "Riverdale" executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and dished on some juicy details about Betty and Jughead's budding romance.

"From the very earliest days [of Riverdale's development,] I kind of knew I wanted to tell a Jughead-Betty romance," he revealed. "I was rally really taken with the idea that Archie's best gal friend was Betty and his best guy friend was Jughead and I thought that it would be an interesting way to re-frame the love triangle."

The comics may have dropped numerous hints that Jughead had feelings for Betty, so Aguirre-Sacasa thinks that they're "honoring that tradition" by adapting the two characters' romance in the show.

"Riverdale" season 1 returns Thursday, March 30 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.