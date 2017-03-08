'Riverdale' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Search for Jason's Murderer Begins; Series Renewed For Season 2

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The search for answers begins in the upcoming episode of The CW's mystery drama "Riverdale" season 1.

Titled "Chapter Seven: In a Lonely Place," this week's episode will see some tensions escalate between the characters. According to the official synopsis, new rumors about Jason's murderer begin to swirl when a huge piece of evidence is mysteriously damaged. Following a confrontation with Hermione (Marisol Nichols), Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to take matters into her own hands.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) receives an unexpected proposal from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) that leaves her torn, while a person from Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) past resurfaces. His father suddenly returns to his life and it is revealed that he and Fred (Luke Perry) have unresolved problems with each other.

In other news, The CW has recently handed out an early renewal for the rookie mystery drama. "Riverdale" has been renewed for a second season scheduled to air next year. The "Archie" comics-inspired show has done well since its debut in January with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. It currently averages 1.2 million viewers with a 0.5 rating per episode, just behind "Supernatural" as the network's number 2 non-superhero program.

TV Guide notes that the show has also made a passionate viewer following and has received positive comments from TV critics. That possibly played a major role in the early pickup from The CW, which has always welcomed series that isn't centered on superheroes.

Advertisement

"Riverdale" joins the lineup of the network's previously renewed scripted programs including "Supergirl," "Arrow,""DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Supernatural," "The Flash," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Jane the Virgin." The CW's other freshman entries this season "No Tomorrow" and "Frequency" are not expected to be renewed, although neither shows has been officially axed by the network.

The 1st season of "Riverdale" airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.