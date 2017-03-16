'Rick and Morty' season 3 spoilers: What will happen to planet Earth under the Galactic Federation's control?

Fans of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" have long been waiting for the animated show's third season as the previous one ended in October 2015. Expected to return to the small screens this year, the adult sci-fi cartoon is rumored to tackle what happens to planet Earth under the control of the Galactic Federation.

"Ricky and Morty" season 2 ended with Rick surrendering himself to the Galactic Federation; however, it does not look like he will be spending the rest of his life locked up, as show creator Dan Harmon has previously hinted that he will somehow escape in the next season. "I don't think anybody wants to do a third season that simply spends a whole bunch of episodes dealing with a situation that we created at the end of the second season," he said, as reported on Inquisitr. "So I think that's a non-spoiler way of saying things should be okay pretty quickly."

A post on the Rick and Morty Rickstaverse Instagram account also reveals that Earth is the newest Galactic Federation controlled planet, which is said to be the focus of season 3.

A post shared by Rick and Morty Rickstaverse (@rickandmortyrickstaverse) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

According to MobiPicker, there are rumors that one of the many changes to happen to planet Earth while it is under the control of the Galactic Federation is that the earthlings will be provided with more job opportunities. However, although easier employment may sound beneficial to the earthlings, reports say that the mortals are about to pay a huge price for it as they will be under constant surveillance by the aliens.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 will show the co-existence of aliens and humans on planet Earth, but it has also been rumored that the new change may drive Rick and Morty to take action in order to put things back to the way they were. Does this mean that they will rebel against the Galactic Federation?