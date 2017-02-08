News Briefs

Twitter Goes Wild After Christian Virgin Compares Sex To A Can Of Soup On Hit TV Show
New Alleged Abuse Victim Says John Smyth Made Him Self-Harm To Rid Himself Of 'Sinful' Gay Desires
This Pastor Feeds His Congregation Rat Poison To Show God's Power: Is This Biblical?
German Evangelical Church Invites Pope To Visit In Historic First
Betsy DeVos: Five Reasons Christians Love And Hate Trump's New Education Secretary
Migrants Labouring For Qatar's FIFA World Cup Are Becoming Christians
Fifty Shades – 'Much Darker Than Kinky Sex' Say Protesters
Thousands Attend Catholic Ceremony In Japan Beatifying 'Samurai Of Christ'
Stand Up For Christian Values And Issue That Religious Freedom Order, Franklin Graham Urges Trump
John Smyth QC Faces Fresh Allegations Over Abuse In Zimbabwe

Rick And Morty Season 3 Release Date Still Uncertain But May Land April 2017; Dan Harmon Tells Fans To Stop Asking

Charlene Mason

'Rick and Morty' episode screenshotAdult Swim

Fans of Rick and Morty have been wondering for some time now when the next season of their favorite show is going to air.  

After skipping a 2016 premiere date, there has been a lot of speculation now about when it will land in 2017 but still no official word from Adult Swim.

The last episode aired in October 2015 so some are guessing that, on the basis of an apparent hint from Mr. Poopy Butthole that the wait would be at least a year, possibly another half year more than that, it will actually land in April. 

iDigitalTimes guesses that the air date will either be April 2 or April 9.

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon recently gave an explanation as to why the third season still hadn't appeared.

Advertisement

According to Polygon, he gave a candid admission to Indiewire at Sundance, in which he said the series was taking "longer and longer to write, and I don't know why." 

"We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," he added. 

He then later clarified on his Twitter page that he wasn't meaning the creative is fighting with each other in the sense that they can't work together any more, but more like "what joke to do." 

Harmon also took to Twitter to plead with fans to stop asking him when season three would be airing as such questions only make them look "15 and dumb." 

For Harmon, that's actually putting it politely as he has a tendency to brush off fans' questioning on Twitter with choice expletives and insults.  

Given the acerbic nature of his tweets, perhaps fans should take the hint and lay off until Adult Swim makes the official announcement. 

In the meantime fans can enjoy a new viral website that invites them to register with the Galactic Federation. 

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY