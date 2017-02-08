Rick And Morty Season 3 Release Date Still Uncertain But May Land April 2017; Dan Harmon Tells Fans To Stop Asking
Fans of Rick and Morty have been wondering for some time now when the next season of their favorite show is going to air.
After skipping a 2016 premiere date, there has been a lot of speculation now about when it will land in 2017 but still no official word from Adult Swim.
The last episode aired in October 2015 so some are guessing that, on the basis of an apparent hint from Mr. Poopy Butthole that the wait would be at least a year, possibly another half year more than that, it will actually land in April.
iDigitalTimes guesses that the air date will either be April 2 or April 9.
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon recently gave an explanation as to why the third season still hadn't appeared.
According to Polygon, he gave a candid admission to Indiewire at Sundance, in which he said the series was taking "longer and longer to write, and I don't know why."
"We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," he added.
He then later clarified on his Twitter page that he wasn't meaning the creative is fighting with each other in the sense that they can't work together any more, but more like "what joke to do."
Harmon also took to Twitter to plead with fans to stop asking him when season three would be airing as such questions only make them look "15 and dumb."
For Harmon, that's actually putting it politely as he has a tendency to brush off fans' questioning on Twitter with choice expletives and insults.
Given the acerbic nature of his tweets, perhaps fans should take the hint and lay off until Adult Swim makes the official announcement.
In the meantime fans can enjoy a new viral website that invites them to register with the Galactic Federation.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Twitter Goes Wild After Christian Virgin Compares Sex To A Can Of Soup On Hit TV Show
- This Pastor Feeds His Congregation Rat Poison To Show God's Power: Is This Biblical?
- Fifty Shades – 'Much Darker Than Kinky Sex' Say Protesters
- Five Things You Can Pray For President Trump Every Day – Regardless Of Your Politics
- 'I Am Nothing Without Him.' How Jesus Spoke To This Young Woman And Saved Her From Alcoholism
- John Piper: Why You Shouldn't Take Nude Selfies
- Thomas More: Torturer Or Saint?
- Sufjan Stevens: Idea Of 'A Christian Nation' Is Absolutely Heretical
- A New Way To Read God's Word? Why You Should Try #BibleBookClub
- Thousands Attend Catholic Ceremony In Japan Beatifying 'Samurai Of Christ'
- Stand Up For Christian Values And Issue That Religious Freedom Order, Franklin Graham Urges Trump
- UK Christian 'Prayer Wall' To Be Built Out Of A Million Bricks Representing A Million Answered Prayers
- Christians Expelled From China For Helping North Korean Defectors
- Baptists Clash With Franklin Graham Over His Support For Trump Travel Ban
- Pastor In India Mauled By Hindu Extremists — But Police Say They Were Just Drunken Youths