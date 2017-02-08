Rick And Morty Season 3 Release Date Still Uncertain But May Land April 2017; Dan Harmon Tells Fans To Stop Asking

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of Rick and Morty have been wondering for some time now when the next season of their favorite show is going to air.

After skipping a 2016 premiere date, there has been a lot of speculation now about when it will land in 2017 but still no official word from Adult Swim.

The last episode aired in October 2015 so some are guessing that, on the basis of an apparent hint from Mr. Poopy Butthole that the wait would be at least a year, possibly another half year more than that, it will actually land in April.

iDigitalTimes guesses that the air date will either be April 2 or April 9.

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon recently gave an explanation as to why the third season still hadn't appeared.

Advertisement

According to Polygon, he gave a candid admission to Indiewire at Sundance, in which he said the series was taking "longer and longer to write, and I don't know why."

"We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," he added.

He then later clarified on his Twitter page that he wasn't meaning the creative is fighting with each other in the sense that they can't work together any more, but more like "what joke to do."

Harmon also took to Twitter to plead with fans to stop asking him when season three would be airing as such questions only make them look "15 and dumb."

For Harmon, that's actually putting it politely as he has a tendency to brush off fans' questioning on Twitter with choice expletives and insults.

Given the acerbic nature of his tweets, perhaps fans should take the hint and lay off until Adult Swim makes the official announcement.

In the meantime fans can enjoy a new viral website that invites them to register with the Galactic Federation.