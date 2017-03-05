Entertainment

Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself
Do Some Of The Original Supporters Of Pope Francis Now Want Him To Resign?
'The Shack' Star Sam Worthington Shares His Faith Journey, Says He Came To God 'By Choice'
ISIS Militants Drilled Bullet Hole In Bible To 'Desecrate Symbol Of Christianity'
Why No Justice Yet For Murdered Pakistani Christian Shahbaz Bhatti?
Shocking Rise In Religious Persecution Of Christians Unveiled In China Aid Annual Report
US Seeks End To UN Rights Council's 'Obsession' With Israel
'He Lived To Save Others': The Legacy Of Dawson Trotman And The Navigators
10 Great Pictures Of The Holy Land
Senators Call For $20m Funding For Faith Based Centres Following Spike In Bomb Threats

'Rick And Morty' Season 3 Release Date News: Creators Joke About Cancelling the Show

Faith Baquirquir

A promotional image for "Rick and Morty"Facebook/RickandMorty

The Adult Swim sci-fi cartoon is set to return this year on its third season, but with no official announcement regarding the exact release date, fans are left in a limbo. Now, it seems like trolling the show's dedicated fans is becoming the hobby of the "Rick and Morty" creators.

The creators of the animated "Back to the Future" parody has been teasing fans with the release of season 3 for a while now. They have already trolled fans with a video that was supposed to be a sneak peek of the upcoming season, but was really just a bunch of old clips compiled to form the lyrics of Rick Astley's famous song "Never Gonna Give You Up." Now, the creators have gone to Twitter to confuse the fans again.

When famous YouTuber Freddie Wong (@fwong) tweeted to show creator Justin Roiland, asking if his timeline just contains "people begging for season 3," Roiland jokingly responded, "@fwong pretty much. When they find out it's never coming... yeesh. It's gonna get gnarly."

Fans were quick to react with memes that expressed frustration if the show's third season is never going to be released.

Advertisement

Despite the cancellation joke, show co-creator Dan Harmon had already revealed at a Magic City Comic Con Panel that "Rick and Morty" season 3 is going to be back with 14 episodes. It was also previously reported that the show's production has been ongoing for months.

According to IndieWire, Harmon revealed that the reason behind the delay of season 3 is the fact that he and Roilland tend to disagree on many things. "We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," he explained. "Well, we didn't fight during Season 2, that's why it's taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let's stop fighting," he added.

 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY