'Rick and Morty' Season 3 News: Release Date Delayed Again, 'Game of Thrones' Creators Want to Write Episode for Animated Series

After another delay, the third season of "Rick and Morty" has been reportedly pushed back to this spring.

According to reports, the show hit another snag because of creator Dan Harmon. Harmon allegedly admitted being one of the reasons why the animated program is still without an official release date. The writer and producer said that apart from the slow writing process, constant disagreements among individuals working on the series has led to the delayed premiere.

Previous rumors claimed that the series is up for a June premiere, but latest updates now point to an April launch. Details about the plot are still being kept under wraps but since season 2 left off with a huge cliffhanger, season 3 is expected to tie all the loose ends. The creators already released a teaser earlier this year and it hints at more wacky adventures for Rick and Morty.

While production is ongoing, Adult Swim is also promoting the show through various platforms. Smartphone app Quidd recently partnered with Cryptozoic Entertainment, who's behind many "Rick and Morty" tabletop games, to release digital collectible content from the series. The new "Rick and Morty" app features stickers and card packs which can be traded via the Quidd marketplace. Fans can download it for free on the official Quidd website.

In other related news, "Game of Thrones" showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff recently said they would be interested in doing an episode of "Rick and Morty." During the HBO program's panel at this year's SXSW, the duo was asked about their plans after their hit fantasy show. Weiss and Benioff surprised fans when they said they would love to collaborate on the cartoon series.

"Well, [we'd like to do an episode of] Rick and Morty, but only if it was good," Benioff said. However, the pair admitted toward the end of the panel that they "don't want to ruin 'Rick and Morty,'" adding that they are "not funny enough."

Regardless, the conversation revealed that they are big fans of the program.

Adult Swim has yet to announce an official release date for "Rick and Morty" season 3.