'Reign' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers: Lord Darnley Proves Loyalty so Mary Would Accept His Marriage Proposal

"Reign" season 4 episode 5 titled "Highland Games" will spark romance between Mary (Adelaide Kane) and Lord Darnley (Will Kemp). Their impending political union may turn into something more.

The CW has released the synopsis for the upcoming episode. As posted on Spoilers Guide, it says that Lord Darnley will "demonstrate his loyalty" to Mary, the Queen of Scotland, whom he wants to marry, when she expresses her concerns about his real intentions.

Season 4 episode 5 will also show Catherine (Megan Follows) and Narcisse (Craig Parker) try to save the reputation of King Charles (Spencer MacPherson) after rumors about his eccentric behavior started going around. This issue has posed a threat to the throne.

The previous episode, titled "Playing with Fire," was when Mary met Darnley for the first time while she was on vacation with her friend, Lady Greer (Celina Sinden). She was enjoying her time with Greer when the man suddenly showed up. He asked for her hand in marriage right away with the goal of working together for the throne and continue their lineage.

In the promotional video released for the upcoming episode, it shows Mary talking to James (Dan Jeannotte) about Darnley saying, "Darnley is my chance to taking Elizabeth's throne." To this he answers, "But we don't know who he is."

While it has been Mary's plan all along to marry Darnley for the sake of Scotland, he still has a lot to prove. A scene in the video shows Narcisse questioning Darnley's loyalty in front of Mary and the crowd, shouting, "How are we to believe you won't side Elizabeth?"

Will Mary and Darnley's union push through? And if it does, will it really be just political or does it have a chance to become something more?

"Reign" will take a one-week break to make way for the two-hour finale of "The Vampire Diaries." Season 4 episode 5 will air on Friday, March 17, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.